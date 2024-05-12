Forbes: Repatriation of Ukrainian men may harm Polish economy

Poland will face economic problems due to the repatriation of Ukrainian men of military age. This is reported by Forbes, according to UNN.

Details

As news spread that Ukraine's mobilization law came into force on May 18, Poland pledged to help Ukraine repatriate men who may be drafted into the army. However, this step could lead to serious economic losses for Poland.

In addition to the moral issues surrounding this promise, there is outrage over the possibility of losing jobs. Thousands of Ukrainians living in Poland may be forced to leave their jobs.

A Deloitte report for the UNHCR found that Ukrainian refugees accounted for 0.7% to 1.1% of Poland's GDP in 2023, strengthening the country's economic dynamics.

Increases in wages, private consumption, and foreign capital also contributed to the growth of government revenues. However, the loss of labor due to repatriation may have a negative impact on this development.

For example, most Ukrainians in Poland are employed in industrial production, transportation services, and construction. The loss of these workers could significantly hamper the functioning of these industries.

Thus, the repatriation of Ukrainian men could have a significant negative impact on the Polish economy.

