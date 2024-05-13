For the third time in 24 hours, Ukraine is on alert for MiG-31K: Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile to the south

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of the Mig31K. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat in the South. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region). Missile to the south! Probably a dagger! -said in a statement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Addition

This is the third time in a day that an air alert has been announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of the MiG-31K.

Before that, they warned about the missile danger around three o'clock. An air alert was also announced at 12:54 p.m.

We will remind

On Sunday, May 12, the air defense forces destroyed the enemy reconnaissance UAV "Orlan-10" in the Odesa region and the attack UAV "Lancet" in the Kherson region.