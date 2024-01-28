For the second day in a row, Russians attack an industrial facility in Poltava region, there are hits

In Kremenchuk district, Poltava region, an industrial facility was preliminarily hit. This was reported by the head of the JFO Philip Pronin, UNN reports.

Details

On January 28, at around 20:00, residents of Poltava and Kremenchuk districts began reporting the sounds of explosions. The explosions occurred during an air raid drill.

The enemy attacked Poltava region for the second day in a row. According to preliminary information, an industrial facility in Kremenchuk district was hit again Philip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said in his Telegram channel.

Addendum Addendum

The day before, on January 27, two Iskander missiles hit an industrial facility in Poltava region

Three more enemy drones shot down in Poltava region during evening attack of Russian Federation - RMA