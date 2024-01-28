For the second day in a row, Russians attack an industrial facility in Poltava region, there are hits
For the second day in a row, Russian forces attacked an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region. The attack took place at around 20:00 local time during an air raid alert, with preliminary reports indicating that an industrial facility was struck.
In Kremenchuk district, Poltava region, an industrial facility was preliminarily hit. This was reported by the head of the JFO Philip Pronin, UNN reports.
On January 28, at around 20:00, residents of Poltava and Kremenchuk districts began reporting the sounds of explosions. The explosions occurred during an air raid drill.
The enemy attacked Poltava region for the second day in a row. According to preliminary information, an industrial facility in Kremenchuk district was hit again
The day before, on January 27, two Iskander missiles hit an industrial facility in Poltava region
