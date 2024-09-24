For security and future, Russia must stop its criminal and unprovoked aggression: Zelensky on the brutal attack on Kharkiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70419 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103869 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167624 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138162 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143337 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139121 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182489 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173005 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100492 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110171 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112276 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50398 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 56990 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182494 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173010 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200388 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189298 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141989 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142027 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146732 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138144 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155018 views
For security and future, Russia must stop its criminal and unprovoked aggression: Zelensky on the brutal attack on Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14472 views

The President of Ukraine called for an end to Russian terror to ensure security and the future. Zelensky thanked the countries that help protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks.

Commenting on Russia's attack on Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that in order to ensure security and the future, Russia must stop its criminal and unprovoked aggression, UNN reports.

"There is a lot of talk at the UN General Assembly about collective efforts for security and the future. But we just need to stop the terror. To have security. To have a future. For Russia to stop its criminal and unprovoked aggression, which violates all global rules," Zelensky said.

In addition, he thanked all states and leaders who help protect the lives of Ukrainians from Russian attacks.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv has increased to 2824.09.24, 17:42 • 13368 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

