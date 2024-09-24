For security and future, Russia must stop its criminal and unprovoked aggression: Zelensky on the brutal attack on Kharkiv

Commenting on Russia's attack on Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that in order to ensure security and the future, Russia must stop its criminal and unprovoked aggression, UNN reports.

"There is a lot of talk at the UN General Assembly about collective efforts for security and the future. But we just need to stop the terror. To have security. To have a future. For Russia to stop its criminal and unprovoked aggression, which violates all global rules," Zelensky said.

In addition, he thanked all states and leaders who help protect the lives of Ukrainians from Russian attacks.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv has increased to 28