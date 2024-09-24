The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv has increased to 28

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 28. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"As of this moment, 28 people have been injured as a result of the Russian strike. People continue to seek medical assistance," said Sinegubov.

At the same time, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that information about one death at the enterprise has been confirmed. This brings the total number of people killed in the city to three.

