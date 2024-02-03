Footage of a drone attack on a Lukoil refinery in Volgograd in Russia has been posted online

Footage of a drone attack on the Lukoil refinery in Volgograd, Russia, was released by Russian telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

Video from Lukoil's oil refinery in Volgograd is published by ASTRA, among others. A 300-square-meter fire broke out here as a result of the morning attack.

Residents of nearby settlements heard two explosions half an hour apart, according to the Russian media. At the same time, the governor of the region and the Russian Defense Ministry reported on the "successful" repulsion of a drone attack and the interception of two UAVs over the Volgograd region. The fire at the plant has now been extinguished, authorities said, and no one was injured.

For reference

The attacked refinery, Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka, is the largest producer of petroleum products in the southern federal district of Russia, according to the plant's website.