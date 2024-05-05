Floods in Brazil: almost 70 thousand people were evacuated, one million people were left without drinking water

Due to floods in Brazil, almost 70 thousand people have been evacuated, and about a million people have been left without access to drinking water. This was reported by the Brazilian Civil Protection Agency, UNN reports.

A report by the Brazilian Civil Protection Agency says that nearly 70,000 people were forced to leave their homes due to the floods. In addition, about a million people were left without access to drinking water.

The city of Porto Alegre, located in the southern part of Brazil, was particularly affected by the floods. The water level in the Cuiaba River, which flows through the city, reached a record high of more than 5 meters.

In the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, the death toll from heavy rains has risen to 56 people, and another 68 people are missing.

