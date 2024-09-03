Five enemy drones were shot down over Chernihiv region, two of them over Chernihiv

At night, air defense forces shot down 5 enemy drones over Chernihiv region, 2 of them over Chernihiv, reports the operational command "North," UNN writes.

Details

"Five enemy UAVs were shot down over Chernihiv region, 2 of which were shot down over the city of Chernihiv. A total of 27 attack UAVs were shot down by air defense forces over Ukraine," the ‘North’ operational command reported on Telegram.

27 out of 35 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, 6 were lost, two flew to Russia and occupied territories of Donetsk region