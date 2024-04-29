First visit of a British royal since 2014: the Duchess of Edinburgh arrives in Kyiv

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91584 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109381 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152143 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156015 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252011 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174533 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165732 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148382 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226764 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump
March 1, 04:42 PM • 39011 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39011 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 73346 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73346 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda
March 1, 05:07 PM • 41372 views

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41372 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured
March 1, 05:22 PM • 34363 views

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34363 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 66920 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66920 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252011 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252011 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226764 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226764 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212733 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238449 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225176 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225176 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91557 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 66912 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66912 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 73331 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73331 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113266 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114151 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114151 views
First visit of a British royal since 2014: the Duchess of Edinburgh arrives in Kyiv

First visit of a British royal since 2014: the Duchess of Edinburgh arrives in Kyiv
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 38429 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38429 views

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Helen, visited Ukraine for the first time since Russia's invasion, where she met with victims of conflict-related sexual violence and torture, forcibly deported children, and demonstrated solidarity with the victims of Russian aggression.

For the first time since the beginning of Russia's invasion, representatives of the British royal family have arrived in Ukraine. The Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie Helen arrived in the country for a one-day visit. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

Details

Sophie General is an activist with the British initiative Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict. With her visit, the Duchess sought to demonstrate her solidarity with victims of sexual violence and torture affected by the war.

In Kyiv, the Duchess of Edinburgh met with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and torture who agreed to share their stories.

She also met with children who had been safely returned to Ukraine after being forcibly separated from their families and deported by Russia.

Today was a happy day because I was finally able to get to Ukraine. And I am very happy to be here on my first visit. But it's also a sad day because, of course, it means that while I've been here, I've been learning more and more about the situation in all its realities, which are of course sad. The human cost of war is very real, and I know that everyone here feels it very keenly

- Sophie Helen said.

Victims of violence committed by russian soldiers to receive compensation soon - media26.04.24, 16:17 • 109015 views

Addendum

The Duchess also met with Volodymyr and Olena Zelenskyy to discuss the most effective ways to support survivors of sexual violence during the war.

According to the Duchess, it was important for her to meet with First Lady Olena Zelenska and recognize her efforts to "set up centers where victims can go to find support and move forward, where they are cared for.

In addition, in her opinion, it is important to note how the crimes of the Russian army are currently documented in Ukraine at the early stages.

The Duchess also met with residents of Irpin and Bucha and noted "how they help their communities in times of great despair and need.

I will take their stories home with me - in my heart

- She said.

Recall

Victoria Tsymbalyuk, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters, said that Russian invaders systematically violate human rights in the occupied territories, including torture, sexual violence, organizing the abduction of thousands of children from Ukraine and deporting entire families.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics

Contact us about advertising