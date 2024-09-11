ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

First ladies and gentlemen summit will be devoted to threats to children and finding solutions - Olena Zelenska

First ladies and gentlemen summit will be devoted to threats to children and finding solutions - Olena Zelenska

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49042 views

The Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen will discuss the protection of children from abduction, indoctrination and militarization by Russia. The event will take place on September 12 in Kyiv and will cover child safety in various areas.

The Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen will discuss finding solutions to protect children from war-related threats, including abductions, indoctrination and militarization by Russians. First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska told about this  in an interview with We Are Ukraine, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Many countries have gone through or are currently going through similar experiences. For example, the war in the Balkans is still affecting the people of the Balkans. Everyone has different experiences. But globally, we have to recognize that international safeguards are not working, and we need to do something about it. We will talk about the threat to children's lives and health, as well as the abduction, indoctrination, and militarization of our children by Russians. And we will definitely look for solutions

- Olena Zelenska noted.

The First Lady said that the second panel of the Summit would focus on family safety, including protection from physical and psychological violence, and the third panel would focus on safety in education. Zelenska noted that not only physical safety will be discussed, but also mental safety and protection from bullying. 

They will also discuss the challenges caused by the war, including distance learning and the construction of bomb shelters for schools and kindergartens. 

The fourth panel will focus on the safety of children in cyberspace, and a separate block will be devoted to environmental safety. One of the panels will be moderated by historian Anne Applebaum, and actor Michael Douglas, UN Peace Envoy, is also expected to speak.

On Thursday, September 12, Kyiv will host a large-scale First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit organized by Olena Zelenska. This year's event will focus on the global challenges faced by children in the modern world.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

