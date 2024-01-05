ukenru
First cogeneration unit installed in Khmelnytsky region thanks to US support

First cogeneration unit installed in Khmelnytsky region thanks to US support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27115 views

A cogeneration plant was installed in Khmelnytskyi region, which will provide reliable heat and electricity supply for critically important facilities and residential buildings.

Thanks to partners from the United States, the first cogeneration unit has been installed in Khmelnytsky region, which will provide uninterrupted heat supply to critical and social infrastructure facilities. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, UNN reports .

Details

The first cogeneration unit was installed in partnership with USAID. A district heating company in Khmelnytsky Oblast recently completed installation and connection. The plan ensures uninterrupted heat supply to critical and social infrastructure facilities, as well as residents of apartment buildings

- Kubrakov said.

He also once again thanked the American partners for their support of Kyiv.

Ukraine approves modernization program in the heat supply sector28.11.23, 13:35 • 25339 views

Addendum

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine explained that the plant is equipped with a gas piston engine and generates both heat and electricity to meet the electricity needs of city boiler houses.

This ensures uninterrupted heat supply to critical and social infrastructure facilities, as well as to residents of apartment buildings

For reference

Cogeneration unit  is a complex of equipment that operates by the method of combined production of electric and thermal energy or converts the waste energy potential of technological processes into electric and thermal energy.

Recall

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Competitive Economy of Ukraine program is awarding a new $2.5 million grant package for Ukrainian business development

Small and medium-sized processing companies can receive grants of up to $150 thousand for development. The program will provide 25 grants ranging from $75 to $150 thousand.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

