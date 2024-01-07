Fires in the yards: Russians have been without heating for three days near Moscow - rosmedia

Towns near Moscow have been without heating for three days. Local residents are warming themselves by lighting fires in their yards, RosSIA reports, UNN writes.

Details

Russians have no heating, allegedly due to a breakdown in the heating main on January 4.

On January 4, 2024, due to improper operation of a boiler house in the city of Podilsk by employees of a closed joint-stock company, heating mains broke. As a result, residential premises, as well as medical, educational and preschool institutions located in the residential district of Podilsk, were damaged. - the local authorities said in a statement.

On the morning of January 5, the mayor of Podilsk reported that "emergency repair work on the heating main from the KSPZ boiler house has been completed." However, residents say that as of the morning of January 7, there is still no heating.

The cold is so severe that the walls and stairwells in the entrances of high-rise buildings are covered with frost.

Wounded occupants are being forcibly sent back to war in Ukraine - Russian media