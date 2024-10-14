Fire destroys one of the oldest churches in Chile
In the Chilean city of Iquique, the San Francisco Church, a national historical monument dating back to the 17th century, burned down. The fire completely destroyed the parish and the Franciscan monastery, and at least 10 people were injured.
A fire destroyed a 17th-century church in the coastal province of Iquique, in the Tarapaca region of Chile.
According to media reports, the fire completely engulfed the parish of San Antonio de Padua and the Franciscan monastery known as the Church of San Francisco.
The 17th-century Old Church of San Francisco in Iquique was built during the Spanish conquest and the first arrival of the Franciscan Order in the region. In 1994, it was declared a national historical monument.
