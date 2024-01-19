Fire at a Russian oil depot: 4 tanks still burning, people evacuated from nearby buildings

Four tanks with oil products are burning at the oil depot in Klinets, Bryansk region of Russia, and the fire has been assigned an increased level of complexity, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said, UNN reports.

Four tanks with oil products are burning in the wedges. The fire is assigned an increased complexity rating. Special firefighting equipment is used to extinguish the oil products, and a fire train is engaged - the governor wrote in Telegram.

Due to the fire, 32 residents of the private sector were evacuated from nearby houses.

Rospotrebnadzor specialists monitor the maximum permissible concentrations of harmful substances in the air.

Previously

It was reported that a fire broke out at the oil depot in Klintsy in the Bryansk region of Russia after a drone attack.