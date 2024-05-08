Fire after Russian strike on critical infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region extinguished: rescuers show photos

Rescuers have extinguished a fire caused by an enemy strike on a critical infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region, with no casualties, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Ivano-Frankivsk region: rescuers extinguished a fire caused by enemy shelling. In the morning, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the region, and a fire broke out," the State Emergency Service said on social media.

As reported, there were no casualties.

105 rescuers and 36 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in the response to the attack.

Russians launch missile strikes in Ivano-Frankivsk region, targeting energy infrastructure facility, fire starts - RMA