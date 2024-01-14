Finland's Loviisa NPP no longer depends on russian fuel
Kyiv • UNN
The Finnish nuclear power plant Loviisa, owned by Fortum, is switching from russian fuel to Western fuel. However, the existing stocks of russian fuel will be used.
The reactors of the Finnish nuclear power plant Loviisa, owned by the energy company Fortum, no longer depend on the supply of russian nuclear fuel. This was stated by the Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mukkänen, UNN reports.
Details
According to the minister, the Loviisa NPP is replacing russian fuel with fuel produced in the West. However, the stockpiles of russian fuel will be used first.
The reactors at Loviisa were supplied mainly with russian fuel, as were many other nuclear power plants in Europe and the United States. Now the situation is changing in favor of Western producers. Now we can say with confidence that we have achieved that the Loviisa NPP no longer depends on new russian supplies