Financial pyramid scheme: The National Police is looking for victims of the S-Group fraudulent project

In Ukraine, fraudsters have defrauded hundreds of citizens of tens of millions of hryvnias by posing as an international investment fund. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers explained that under the of the S-Group international investment fund, the fraudsters offered victims passive income by investing in cryptocurrency. To use their services, they created their own financial cryptocurrency wallet, where victims transferred funds.

According to the investigation, citizens of Ukraine were involved in the organization of the pyramid scheme, but the geography of the fraudsters' activities also extended to the territory of the Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the European Union.

The fraudsters misled tens of thousands of people from these countries, including Ukrainian citizens.

The investigation to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice is ongoing. The National Police of Ukraine asks citizens who have fallen victim to this fraudulent scheme to report it by calling (095) 695 53 19 or 102 - the agency emphasizes.

Addendum

Investigators found out that the fraudsters used fictitious tokens that were not listed on the official international cryptographic data provider platforms due to the inability of S-Group to pass the audit. In this way, the attackers tried to hide the further movement of assets.

It is noted that it was these tokens that they promised to depositors as a profit from investing in projects, trading on the international currency market "Forex" or other transactions with financial assets.

In addition, the scammers guaranteed their clients significant "bonuses" in case of attracting new participants to the project

Recall

The National Police warns that a new fraudulent scheme has appeared on the Internet , where attackers offer to earn money online for watching videos and liking them.

The police advise to be cautious about such offers and avoid suspicious links and the transfer of personal data.