Financial pyramid scheme: The National Police is looking for victims of the S-Group fraudulent project

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 59315 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107681 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136594 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135211 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174952 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171131 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280758 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178157 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167153 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148809 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102850 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102582 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104574 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 72018 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 45196 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 59315 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280758 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248710 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233847 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259216 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32541 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136594 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105901 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105907 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122071 views
Financial pyramid scheme: The National Police is looking for victims of the S-Group fraudulent project

Financial pyramid scheme: The National Police is looking for victims of the S-Group fraudulent project

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36027 views

In Ukraine, fraudsters posing as the international investment fund S-Group defrauded citizens of millions of hryvnias through a cryptocurrency scam.

In Ukraine, fraudsters have defrauded hundreds of citizens of tens of millions of hryvnias by posing as an international investment fund. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers explained that under the  of the S-Group international investment fund, the fraudsters offered victims passive income by investing in cryptocurrency. To use their services, they created their own financial cryptocurrency wallet, where victims transferred funds.

According to the investigation, citizens of Ukraine were involved in the organization of the pyramid scheme, but the geography of the fraudsters' activities also extended to the territory of the Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the European Union.

13.11.23, 09:22 • 75961 view

The fraudsters misled tens of thousands of people from these countries, including Ukrainian citizens.

The investigation to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice is ongoing. The National Police of Ukraine asks citizens who have fallen victim to this fraudulent scheme to report it by calling (095) 695 53 19 or 102

- the agency emphasizes.

Addendum

Investigators found out that the fraudsters used fictitious tokens that were not listed on the official international cryptographic data provider platforms due to the inability of S-Group to pass the audit. In this way, the attackers tried to hide the further movement of assets. 

It is noted that it was these tokens that they promised to depositors as a profit from investing in projects, trading on the international currency market "Forex" or other transactions with financial assets.

In addition, the scammers guaranteed their clients significant "bonuses" in case of attracting new participants to the project

Recall

The National Police warns that a new fraudulent scheme has appeared on the Internet , where attackers offer to earn money online for watching videos and liking them.

The police advise to be cautious about such offers and avoid suspicious links and the transfer of personal data.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

