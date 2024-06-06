ukenru
Finance minister meets with EBRD President to discuss bank's priorities in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

The minister of Finance of Ukraine met with the president of the EBRD to discuss the bank's priorities in Ukraine, in particular in the fields of energy, infrastructure and Municipal Administration, as well as plans for further cooperation.

On June 5, finance minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko met with President of the European bank for reconstruction and development Odile Renault-Basso. The meeting discussed key areas of the EBRD's work in Ukraine, especially in the fields of energy, infrastructure and Municipal Administration, as well as plans for further cooperation. This was reported in the Ministry of Finance, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting with the EBRD discussed its key areas of work in Ukraine, especially in the fields of energy, infrastructure and Municipal Administration, as well as plans for further cooperation.

The finance minister thanked the EBRD for its significant assistance, in particular for financing that helps maintain the liquidity and stability of important industries in wartime, and noted the importance of external support from international partners for the current year and in the future.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the EBRD has provided Ukraine with almost 4 billion euros of assistance, the total amount of funding for all years of cooperation is approximately 19.5 billion euros.

In addition, the importance of the reform Matrix, an analytical tool that systematizes the recommendations of international partners and reforms implemented in cooperation with donors in key areas, was mentioned, allowing monitoring and analyzing the implementation of measures.

EBRD President Odile Reno-Basso stressed that the bank's priorities remain Energy and private sectors, as well as municipal infrastructure, given the importance of energy security and electricity stabilization in Ukraine, especially against the background of energy terror from Russia.

Recall

The EBRD is allocating 300 million euros to support the Energy Sector of Ukraine, which was affected by Russian attacks, to restore generating capacity, infrastructure and build a new decentralized generation.

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

