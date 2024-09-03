Fighting YouTube: in occupied Crimea, authorities promote russian video service
Kyiv • UNN
Against the backdrop of YouTube's slowdown in russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupation authorities in Crimea are recommending that educational institutions and government agencies use the russian video service.
Against the background of the slowdown of YouTube rosvlasti began to advertise the russian service rutube in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by Krym.Realii, reports UNN.
All educational institutions of Crimea were recommended to use and popularize rutube more actively. The same recommendations were passed to budgetary institutions, state bodies and local self-government bodies
Recall
Since the beginning of August, users in russia and the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by russia have noticed a slowdown in the operation of the YouTube video service. Before that, russian authorities and deputies talked about blocking YouTube. In September, russian authorities plan to permanently block YouTube.
