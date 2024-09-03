Fighting YouTube: in occupied Crimea, authorities promote russian video service

Against the background of the slowdown of YouTube rosvlasti began to advertise the russian service rutube in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by Krym.Realii, reports UNN.

All educational institutions of Crimea were recommended to use and popularize rutube more actively. The same recommendations were passed to budgetary institutions, state bodies and local self-government bodies - activists of the #LiberateCrimea movement told Crimea.Reality.

Recall

Since the beginning of August, users in russia and the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by russia have noticed a slowdown in the operation of the YouTube video service. Before that, russian authorities and deputies talked about blocking YouTube. In September, russian authorities plan to permanently block YouTube.

YouTube blocks channels of sanctioned Russian artists