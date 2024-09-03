ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Fighting YouTube: in occupied Crimea, authorities promote russian video service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19384 views

Against the backdrop of YouTube's slowdown in russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupation authorities in Crimea are recommending that educational institutions and government agencies use the russian video service.

Against the background of the slowdown of YouTube rosvlasti began to advertise the russian service rutube in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by Krym.Realii, reports UNN.

All educational institutions of Crimea were recommended to use and popularize rutube more actively. The same recommendations were passed to budgetary institutions, state bodies and local self-government bodies

- activists of the #LiberateCrimea movement told Crimea.Reality.

Recall

Since the beginning of August, users in russia and the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by russia have noticed a slowdown in the operation of the YouTube video service. Before that, russian authorities and deputies talked about blocking YouTube. In September, russian authorities plan to permanently block YouTube.

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

