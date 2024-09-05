Fifth review of the EFF program in Ukraine: IMF insists on an open competition for the head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121505 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124656 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203516 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156339 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154313 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143581 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200829 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112505 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189242 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105153 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 57844 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 68760 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 40947 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 98544 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 77470 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203520 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200831 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189245 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215862 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203796 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 997 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26831 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151005 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150199 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154225 views
Actual
Fifth review of the EFF program in Ukraine: IMF insists on an open competition for the head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Fifth review of the EFF program in Ukraine: IMF insists on an open competition for the head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 159492 views

The IMF insists on a transparent appointment of the head of the DGF. Experts emphasize the importance of attracting foreign specialists and the impeccable reputation of candidates.

The International Monetary Fund mission has launched the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program in Ukraine. This is a key stage in Ukraine's cooperation with the IMF, as it involves assessing the implementation of previously agreed benchmarks and determining further steps within the program aimed at supporting macroeconomic stability and reforms in our country, UNN writes.

On September 2, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the launch of the fifth review of the EFF Extended Fund Facility program, which is being conducted by the IMF Mission to Ukraine. According to him, this will allow the Ukrainian budget to receive $1.1 billion this fall. The Prime Minister of Ukraine added that during a conversation with Alfred Kammer, Director of the IMF's European Department, they discussed the implementation of reforms and the fulfillment of structural benchmarks. They noted progress in this direction. 

Despite this positive attitude of the head of the government, one important requirement of the foreign creditor remains unfulfilled. It concerns the development of a procedure and holding an open competition for the position of Managing Director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund. Ukraine has committed itself to making the appropriate legislative changes and to transparently appointing a new head of the DGF in the spring of 2025. This requirement was enshrined in the Memorandum of Cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF.

This Memorandum is the roadmap that the IMF Mission checks every time before disbursing a loan to Ukraine. If international partners realize that Ukraine is not meeting their demands, our country may find itself without funding, which is critical to maintaining economic stability during the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

Experts interviewed by UNN emphasize that international partners have long demanded that Ukraine appoint heads of state institutions exclusively after open and transparent competitions involving foreign specialists. In the case of the appointment of the head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, the IMF even set a clear timeframe, which indicates the importance of this point of cooperation for foreign creditors.

"Another requirement is that foreign experts must participate in the competition and evaluate the results. Because we had a situation where the competition was public, and when it came to the final result, it turned out that the person who was chosen did not have a very good reputation, and no one paid attention to it. That's why the IMF requires that if you hold a competition, the competition commission should include 30% of foreign independent experts so that they can influence the decision," said economic expert Oleksandr  Okhrimenko.

The issue of appointing the head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund has now become even more urgent. The previous head of the Fund, Svitlana Rekrut, has resigned, and now the first deputy, Olga Bilai, is acting as managing director.

After Recruit's dismissal, it became known that the Fund's Administrative Board plans to appoint a new head in a closed session . Currently, two main candidates are being considered - Bilyi and Pavlo Polarush, head of the National Bank's Department for Work with Troubled Assets, who is called by the media the main contender for this post. 

The journalists found out that Polarush repeatedly traveled abroad after the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the journalists reported that in November 2022, he received permission to leave the country from the odious former Deputy Minister of Defense, who is currently a suspect in corruption crimes. The permit was allegedly issued to Polarush to travel abroad in an elite Lexus car to receive humanitarian aid. However, it is not yet known on what grounds Polarush traveled abroad from February to November 2022.

Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Mykola Velychkovych believesthat law enforcement should investigate Polarush's travels abroad. And a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense, Hennadiy Kasai , does not rule outthat Polarush may have problems during the special vetting process as a candidate for the position of managing director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

At the same time, MPs and experts interviewed by UNN emphasize that the election of the new head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund should be transparent and open. And one of the main selection criteria, along with professionalism, should be the candidate's crystal clear business reputation. 

"It is extremely important to have an impeccable reputation. This is the key. It is important that this person has a decent reputation, is definitely a specialist and a patriot of Ukraine, and does not represent the interests of someone else," MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk emphasized .

There is not much time left to fulfill the IMF's requirements for the selection of candidates for the position of the DGF Managing Director, so we can only hope that we will soon see changes in approaches to personnel policy. This is especially true given that the results of the fifth review of the EFF Extended Fund Facility program will determine the next steps of cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF, as well as the possibility of receiving the next loan tranche.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications

Contact us about advertising