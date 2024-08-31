Famous Ukrainians congratulate military on Aviation Day with poem “Wings”: video

Famous Ukrainian artists, athletes and pilots congratulated the military on Aviation Day by jointly reading Lina Kostenko's poem "Wings". The video was shown by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Tina Karol, Karaya pilot Vadim Voroshilov, Daria Astafyeva, Ukrainian pilot with the call sign "Thunder" Rostislav Lazarenko, Dmytro Monatik, Ukrainian pilot Yevhen, Nadia Dorofeeva, pilot Yaroslav, Elina Svitolina, Ukrainian pilot Serhiy, boxer Oleksandr Usyk, Ukrainian pilot with the call sign "Sava", singer Taras Topolya, Ukrainian pilot Andriy, singer Jerry Heil, Ukrainian pilot with the call sign "West", Ukrainian strongman Oleksandr Novikov, and Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star Serhiy Verbytskyi read together Lina Kostenko's poem "Wings".

Recall

Today, on the last Saturday of August, the workers of the aircraft industry and civil aviation celebrate their professional holiday in Ukraine. Ukraine is still one of the few countries in the world that has a virtually complete cycle of aircraft development and production.