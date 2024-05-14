ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Extreme weather conditions in China destroyed $4 billion worth of lychee crop

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33824 views

Extreme weather conditions in China, including an unusually warm winter followed by torrential spring rains, destroyed nearly half of this year's $4 billion lychee crop.

Extreme weather conditions have destroyed the lychee crop, which was supposed to bring $4 billion to Chinese farmers. UNN writes about this with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of these fruits, as well as a significant exporter. About half of China's lychees are grown in the southern province of Guangdong, where the harvest fell due to an unusually warm winter followed by heavy spring rains. In April, Guangdong experienced record rainfall, almost three times the normal amount, according to the provincial meteorological bureau.

Last year, China produced 3.1 million tons, but this year's harvest could be half that - between 1.65 and 1.75 million tons, says Chen Houbin, a professor at South China Agricultural University who has been studying the fruit for nearly three decades.

Meanwhile, Chinese lychee lovers have been complaining on social media about the sharp rise in prices, which has forced Guangdong provincial authorities to thaw more than 200 tons of fruit frozen since last year.

EconomyNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
chinaChina

