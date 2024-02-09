Extorting money from entrepreneurs: gang headed by a "criminal authority" is neutralized in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 53932 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114940 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120559 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162773 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164275 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265779 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176505 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236290 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 77314 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55048 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 90740 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 51257 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 31408 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265779 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236290 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 221781 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 247240 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 233533 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114940 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 97589 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 100128 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 116700 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 117383 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23634 views

A criminal group led by a detainee in a pre-trial detention center extorted money from entrepreneurs under the supervision of a Russian criminal mastermind.

Five people were suspected of extortion committed by an organized group, as well as another accomplice of theft under martial law. The suspects include inmates of the Kharkiv SIZO who led the criminal group.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

A criminal group headed by a pre-trial detention center "warden" who extorted money from entrepreneurs under the supervision of Russian criminal authorities was exposed

- the statement reads.

According to official information, 5 people were served suspicion notices on the fact of extortion committed by an organized group under martial law (Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Also, their 34-year-old accomplice was convicted in absentia on the fact of theft committed by a group of persons under martial law  (Part 1 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Members of the group "specialized" in extortion from entrepreneurs and theft. The amounts of the "debts" ranged from 300,000 to 600,000 hryvnias. 

- the agency informs.

It is noted that the leader of the criminal group is a criminal authority of the Kharkiv region - he is responsible for and manages the thieves' movement in the prisons of the Kharkiv region.

The "warden" involved his 35-year-old assistant, who is also in the institution, in criminal activity.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at the places of detention and residence of the defendants: they seized weapons, phones, and a list of "debtors.

Pre-trial restraint in the form of detention was imposed on the suspects who were not in the pre-trial detention center.

The issue of putting on the wanted list an accomplice of the defendants, who is charged with theft (Part 1 Article 28, Part 4 Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is also being decided. 

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained racketeers in Zaporizhzhia who tried to "extort" $10,000 of a non-existent debt from the wife of one of the fallen defenders and threatened to kill her and the child.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
kharkivKharkiv

