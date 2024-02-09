Extorting money from entrepreneurs: gang headed by a "criminal authority" is neutralized in Kharkiv region

Five people were suspected of extortion committed by an organized group, as well as another accomplice of theft under martial law. The suspects include inmates of the Kharkiv SIZO who led the criminal group.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

A criminal group headed by a pre-trial detention center "warden" who extorted money from entrepreneurs under the supervision of Russian criminal authorities was exposed - the statement reads.

According to official information, 5 people were served suspicion notices on the fact of extortion committed by an organized group under martial law (Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Also, their 34-year-old accomplice was convicted in absentia on the fact of theft committed by a group of persons under martial law (Part 1 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Members of the group "specialized" in extortion from entrepreneurs and theft. The amounts of the "debts" ranged from 300,000 to 600,000 hryvnias. - the agency informs.

It is noted that the leader of the criminal group is a criminal authority of the Kharkiv region - he is responsible for and manages the thieves' movement in the prisons of the Kharkiv region.

The "warden" involved his 35-year-old assistant, who is also in the institution, in criminal activity.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at the places of detention and residence of the defendants: they seized weapons, phones, and a list of "debtors.

Pre-trial restraint in the form of detention was imposed on the suspects who were not in the pre-trial detention center.

The issue of putting on the wanted list an accomplice of the defendants, who is charged with theft (Part 1 Article 28, Part 4 Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is also being decided.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained racketeers in Zaporizhzhia who tried to "extort" $10,000 of a non-existent debt from the wife of one of the fallen defenders and threatened to kill her and the child.

The case of former OPFL MP Kuzmin is among thousands of criminal proceedings involving politicians