The case of former OPFL MP Kuzmin is among thousands of criminal proceedings involving politicians

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating cases of state traitors: there are about 2,000 of them, including politicians. This was reported by UNN with reference to an interview with SBI spokesperson Tetyana Sapian on the air of the "United News" telethon.

Details

The following is reported regarding the case of former MP from the OPFL faction, Renat Kuzmin.

In October 2022, the then MP was notified of being suspected of treason. The SBI found that the day before the full-scale invasion began, he had posted propaganda materials in the media that were condemning Ukraine - said the SBI spokesperson.

According to Tetiana Sapian, Kuzmin disseminated propaganda information in his speeches, on social media, and on the OPFL MP's personal website.

Of course, such messages from the people's deputy did not create the best mood in society and harmed sovereignty. In March 2023, a preventive measure was imposed on him. - Sapian notes.

Kuzmin was ordered to be held in custody without the right to be released on bail - in absentia.

The pre-trial investigation has now been completed, and the indictment has been sent to court - Sapian said.

The investigation suggests that Kuzmin is in the territory of the Russian Federation. Another interesting fact is that despite the absence of the former MP in Ukraine, private lawyers, i.e. Kuzmin's defense team, did everything possible to delay the trial, Sapian adds.

Addendum

As for the total number of cases, the SBI is conducting more than 2,000 criminal proceedings, including those involving politicians.

