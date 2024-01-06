Explosions reported in Kharkiv region during air raid alert

Two explosions were reported in Kharkiv region during an air raid alert. There are currently no missiles in the airspace over Kharkiv region, but the threat of new missile strikes remains, the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy ("Marcel") Melnyk, said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"At least two explosions occurred in Kharkiv region," Suspilne reported on Telegram.

"At the moment, there are no missiles in the airspace over Kharkiv region. The threat of new missile attacks remains, especially for residents of the region, so do not leave the shelter until the air danger is over," Sergiy Melnyk wrote in Telegram.

Recall

Before that, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine.