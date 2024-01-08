Explosions occurred in Khmelnytskyi

The explosions in Khmelnytsky were reported by Suspilne TV, UNN wrote.

"There were explosions in Khmelnytskyi. Residents of the city heard them in the morning of January 8. An air alert has been declared in the city and the region since 6:20 am", the Suspilne Khmelnytsky correspondent said in a statement.

Before that, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said: "Some of the missiles from Lviv region have changed their course to Khmelnytsky region, but it is too early to come out of hiding! The threat to our region is high.

Earlier, Kozytsky reported that 10 missiles were moving toward western Ukraine.