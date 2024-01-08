Explosions occurred in Khmelnytskyi

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 58355 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107623 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136516 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135177 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174926 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171120 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280714 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178155 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167151 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148808 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102797 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102536 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104524 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 71679 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 44828 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 58360 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280715 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248671 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233809 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259179 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32216 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136516 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105878 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105883 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122051 views
Explosions occurred in Khmelnytskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 160023 views

The explosions occurred in Khmelnytskyi on January 8, and residents were advised to stay in shelters because of the missile threat.

The explosions in Khmelnytsky were reported by Suspilne TV, UNN wrote.

 "There were explosions in Khmelnytskyi. Residents of the city heard them in the morning of January 8. An air alert has been declared in the city and the region since 6:20 am", the Suspilne Khmelnytsky correspondent said in a statement.

Before that, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said: "Some of the missiles from Lviv region have changed their course to Khmelnytsky region, but it is too early to come out of hiding! The threat to our region is high.

Earlier, Kozytsky reported that 10 missiles were moving toward western Ukraine.

