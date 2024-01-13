Explosions in Mariupol in the morning, preliminary reports of a hit to the occupants' barracks - Andriushchenko

In the morning, there was a "pop" in occupied Mariupol. Preliminarily, there was a hit to the Russian barracks at the Ilyich International Financial Center in the area of the 3rd Depot. This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko in Telegram, UNN reports .

At 9:45 a.m., Andriushchenko reported that it was loud in Mariupol and that enemy air defense was working.

"And once again, the air defense system is right next to residential buildings (surprise)," he wrote.

Later, he noted that a fire broke out in the industrial zone on Topolina-Aglofabrika Street.

At 10:49 a.m., Andriushchenko reported on the aftermath of the morning "cotton" in Mariupol.

A preliminary hit to the occupants' barracks at the Ilyich International Financial Center near the 3rd Depot. It is quite possible that it was hit by the fragments of their own air defense system. However, immediately after the fire did not happen at all, the occupiers began to massively move manpower and equipment to the Primorsky district of Mariupol. A typical game of hide and seek after the "cotton"