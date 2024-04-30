Explosions in Crimea near Simferopol: occupants block traffic on the Crimean bridge

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91199 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109347 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152107 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155987 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251958 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174523 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165728 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226737 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38660 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72986 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41013 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34061 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66629 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251958 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226737 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212707 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238424 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225155 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91199 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66629 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72986 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113254 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114141 views
Explosions in Crimea near Simferopol: occupants block traffic on the Crimean bridge

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113502 views

Loud explosions were heard in occupied Crimea, and Russian authorities blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge after about 10 explosions were heard on the peninsula.

Loud explosions are heard in the occupied Crimea. Previously, Russians blocked the traffic on the Crimean bridge. This is reported by Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

Local residents report explosions on the outskirts of Simferopol and Dzhankoy . According to the Russian media, 10 explosions have already occurred on the peninsula. It is also reported that the occupation authorities have blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge. 

There are no official comments from the occupation authorities. 

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES underground movement have successfully reconnoitered one of Russia's largest oil depots in occupied Crimea, which is closely guarded, and provided detailed information and coordinates of the facility.

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Russian airfield in occupied Dzhankoy: satellite photos of the airfield after the attack19.04.24, 16:16 • 17135 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

