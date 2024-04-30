Explosions in Crimea near Simferopol: occupants block traffic on the Crimean bridge

Loud explosions are heard in the occupied Crimea. Previously, Russians blocked the traffic on the Crimean bridge. This is reported by Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

Local residents report explosions on the outskirts of Simferopol and Dzhankoy . According to the Russian media, 10 explosions have already occurred on the peninsula. It is also reported that the occupation authorities have blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge.

There are no official comments from the occupation authorities.

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES underground movement have successfully reconnoitered one of Russia's largest oil depots in occupied Crimea, which is closely guarded, and provided detailed information and coordinates of the facility.

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Russian airfield in occupied Dzhankoy: satellite photos of the airfield after the attack