Explosions in Belgorod in the evening, the governor complains about the impact and casualties
Kyiv • UNN
A shelling took place in the Russian city of Belgorod, killing 5 people and injuring 46 civilians. The governor reported a direct hit by a shell, and the Russian Defense Ministry announced the downing of 4 UAVs over the border regions.
In the evening of August 30, explosions were reported in the Russian city of Belgorod. Local authorities say that a shell hit directly and a tin was damaged, UNN reports .
Details
According to the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, five people were killed and 46 civilians were wounded in the shelling of Belgorod. Currently, 37 people are in hospitals.
One of the shells reportedly hit a car.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that at night their air defense system allegedly shot down 4 UAVs over the Belgorod, Orel and Kursk regions.
