Explosions and large-scale fire in Luhansk due to strike on oil depot - media

Late in the evening of May 7, explosions and a fire broke out in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. Relevant videos appeared in local publics. The occupiers reported shelling of the oil depot, UNN reports .

Details

Several explosions were reported by the Russian media, and videos of a large-scale fire were circulating online.

Later, the leader of the LPR terrorist organization, Leonid Pasichnyk, said that the oil depot was shelled and that they were trying to extinguish the fire.

There has been no official comment from representatives of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

