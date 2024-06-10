Explosion occurred at an arms factory in Poland: there is a dead and wounded

The explosion occurred at the Mesko arms factory in Skarzysko-Kamennaya Skarzysko-Kamennaya in central Poland. After the explosion, a fire broke out. One person was killed and another was injured. These are factory workers, writes UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

The explosion occurred in the center of rocket fuel at the plant, the newspaper writes.

There were two people inside, the third person was outside at the time of the explosion – he was not injured.

The life of one person could not be saved. The victim is a 59-year-old man.

"We had an explosion at the Rocket Fuel Center, which was put into operation several years ago," Plant President Elzbieta Srenyavskaya confirmed to RMF FM's comantar.

The plant's management finds out what happened. Everything is controlled there, because it is a modern center, the president noted.

The fire that occurred after the explosion has already been extinguished. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. There is no threat to his life.

The police are also working on the site. "We will explain the circumstances of this dramatic event under the supervision of the prosecutor," Yaroslav Gvuzdz, a local police press officer, told RMF FM.

A special group was also created at the Mesko plant to investigate the causes of the tragedy.

