Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121423 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124577 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203392 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156266 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154276 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143560 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112504 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189199 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105152 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosion at a defense plant in Germany: preliminary, the cause is called an accident

Explosion at a defense plant in Germany: preliminary, the cause is called an accident

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13103 views

An explosion occurs at the Diehl Defense plant in Troisdorf, allegedly due to an accident. Two workers were seriously injured, one went missing, and a building in the city was damaged.

An explosion at an explosives manufacturing plant in Troisdorf, Germany, could have been the result of an industrial accident, DW writes, UNN reports

Details 

According to the newspaper, the explosion at the Diehl Defense plant occurred near Bonn in North Rhine-Westphalia at 9:30 a.m. 

Firefighters and rescuers are working at the scene, with two helicopters and several ambulances involved. Representatives of Diehl Defense confirmed the fact of the explosion on the company's territory. 

According to preliminary police reports, the explosion could have been the result of an industrial accident. 

An explosion occurred at an explosives production facility in Germany - BILD30.08.24, 14:02 • 13008 views

Two workers were seriously injured. They were taken to the hospital. It is noted that another person is missing. In addition, one of the buildings in Troisdorf was damaged as a result of the explosion.

The Diehl concern is one of the manufacturers of defense products that Germany supplies to Ukraine. Diehl's most famous products are the IRIS-T air defense systems.

In May, a large fire broke out at another Diehl Defense facility in Berlin. According to the insurance company, the fire was caused by a technical malfunction. Later, however, there were publications about possible sabotage.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

