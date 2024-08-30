Explosion at a defense plant in Germany: preliminary, the cause is called an accident

An explosion at an explosives manufacturing plant in Troisdorf, Germany, could have been the result of an industrial accident, DW writes, UNN reports .

Details

According to the newspaper, the explosion at the Diehl Defense plant occurred near Bonn in North Rhine-Westphalia at 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters and rescuers are working at the scene, with two helicopters and several ambulances involved. Representatives of Diehl Defense confirmed the fact of the explosion on the company's territory.

According to preliminary police reports, the explosion could have been the result of an industrial accident.

An explosion occurred at an explosives production facility in Germany - BILD

Two workers were seriously injured. They were taken to the hospital. It is noted that another person is missing. In addition, one of the buildings in Troisdorf was damaged as a result of the explosion.

The Diehl concern is one of the manufacturers of defense products that Germany supplies to Ukraine. Diehl's most famous products are the IRIS-T air defense systems.

In May, a large fire broke out at another Diehl Defense facility in Berlin. According to the insurance company, the fire was caused by a technical malfunction. Later, however, there were publications about possible sabotage.