An explosion occurred at an explosives production facility in Germany - BILD

An explosion occurred in Germany at an explosives production facility, two people were injured, BILD reports, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred in Troisdorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, and two employees were seriously injured.

Rescue helicopters, police and a fire brigade are working at the scene.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on the territory of the defense company Diehl Defense. The company has two subsidiaries in Troisdorf - Dynitec and DynaEnergetics, the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper reports.

