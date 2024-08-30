ukenru
An explosion occurred at an explosives production facility in Germany - BILD

An explosion occurred at an explosives production facility in Germany - BILD

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13008 views

An explosion occurs at a defense company in Troisdorf, leaving two employees seriously injured. Rescuers, police and firefighters are working at the scene. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

An explosion occurred in Germany at an explosives production facility, two people were injured, BILD reports, UNN reports. 

Details

The incident occurred in Troisdorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, and two employees were seriously injured.

Rescue helicopters, police and a fire brigade are working at the scene.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on the territory of the defense company Diehl Defense. The company has two subsidiaries in Troisdorf - Dynitec and DynaEnergetics, the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper reports.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

