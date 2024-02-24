Expanding the culinary ecosystem through investment: MHP talks about partnerships with Ukrainian businesses

Investments for MHP are one of the ways to expand the culinary ecosystem to offer consumers as much quality food as possible. Dmytro Zozulya, Deputy Chairman of the Board of M&A of MHP, said this at the Forbes AgriFood conference, reports UNN.

According to him, MHP has ambitious plans to scale up the production of ready-to-eat products, in particular through investment activities.

"If we talk about the goal of our transformation from a raw materials company to a culinary company, it is described very simply: to feed people. We all know that people don't eat pure chicken meat - they eat cutlets. People don't eat grain or corn - people eat products. Our goal is to offer these products to the consumer. And our investment activities are aimed at speeding up this path," said Dmytro Zozulya.

The company focuses on what the consumer wants and where and how it is convenient for them to eat it. And this need shapes their strategy - both organic growth and partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

"At MHP, we understand that the food market is much bigger than just chicken. Our goal is to become a leader in the food industry and lead Ukraine to global market leadership. And on this way, there are many areas that are easier, faster and more efficient for us to master in cooperation with other market players," summarized Dmitry Zozulya.

Zozulya also spoke about the investment principles implemented at MHP.

"MHP is an investor that plays by the rules. If we agree on something, we will always fulfill it. At the beginning of cooperation, we always discuss roles, areas of responsibility, and the decision-making process. In general, MHP as an investor acts as a service company, helping its partners to solve problems that hinder their growth. And not only with money, but also with expertise," he summarized.

MHP is an international food and agro-technology company, a producer of high-quality and tasty food products that improve the lives of consumers. The company develops more than 15 food brands, including "Наша Ряба", "Апетитна", "Легко!", "Бащинський", Skott Smeat, LaStrava, РябChick and others. Together with its partners, the company has opened 1,500 retail outlets of various types across Ukraine. These include Myasomarket chain of stores, Döner Market, delicious safe fast food outlets, Їжа Свіжа, and Наша Ряба stores.