In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32379 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 120819 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 75632 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 287149 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 242332 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194147 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232645 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251925 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157966 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372220 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Expanding the culinary ecosystem through investment: MHP talks about partnerships with Ukrainian businesses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94339 views

MHP plans to expand the production of finished food products through investment activities to offer consumers more high-quality culinary products.

Expanding the culinary ecosystem through investment: MHP talks about partnerships with Ukrainian businesses

Investments for MHP are one of the ways to expand the culinary ecosystem to offer consumers as much quality food as possible. Dmytro Zozulya, Deputy Chairman of the Board of M&A of MHP, said this at the Forbes AgriFood conference, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, MHP has ambitious plans to scale up the production of ready-to-eat products, in particular through investment activities. 

"If we talk about the goal of our transformation from a raw materials company to a culinary company, it is described very simply: to feed people. We all know that people don't eat pure chicken meat - they eat cutlets. People don't eat grain or corn - people eat products. Our goal is to offer these products to the consumer. And our investment activities are aimed at speeding up this path," said Dmytro Zozulya.

The company focuses on what the consumer wants and where and how it is convenient for them to eat it. And this need shapes their strategy - both organic growth and partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

"At MHP, we understand that the food market is much bigger than just chicken. Our goal is to become a leader in the food industry and lead Ukraine to global market leadership. And on this way, there are many areas that are easier, faster and more efficient for us to master in cooperation with other market players," summarized Dmitry Zozulya.

Zozulya also spoke about the investment principles implemented at MHP.

"MHP is an investor that plays by the rules. If we agree on something, we will always fulfill it. At the beginning of cooperation, we always discuss roles, areas of responsibility, and the decision-making process. In general, MHP as an investor acts as a service company, helping its partners to solve problems that hinder their growth. And not only with money, but also with expertise," he summarized.

HelpHelp

MHP is an international food and agro-technology company, a producer of high-quality and tasty food products that improve the lives of consumers. The company develops more than 15 food brands, including "Наша Ряба", "Апетитна", "Легко!", "Бащинський", Skott Smeat, LaStrava, РябChick and others. Together with its partners, the company has opened 1,500 retail outlets of various types across Ukraine. These include Myasomarket chain of stores, Döner Market, delicious safe fast food outlets, Їжа Свіжа, and Наша Ряба stores. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

