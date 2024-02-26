Exhibition "33/10" opens in Kyiv, telling about the background and causes of the war in Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32348 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 120671 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 75556 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 286980 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 242211 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194102 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232614 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251919 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157960 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372220 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 91671 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 114813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52452 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 53462 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 120633 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 286940 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 217044 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 242189 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21798 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29757 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29572 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 75108 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 82176 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Exhibition "33/10" opens in Kyiv, telling about the background and causes of the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32943 views

The exhibition "33/10" opens in Kyiv, telling about the background and causes of the war in Ukraine, showing materials that illustrate the background and explain the reasons for Russia's military aggression in the context of Ukraine's recent history.

Exhibition "33/10" opens in Kyiv, telling about the background and causes of the war in Ukraine

The National Museum of History of Ukraine has opened an exhibition entitled 33/10 in Kyiv. It is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the heroic resistance of Ukrainians to the Russian aggressor. What can be seen at this exhibition and who provided the exhibits was told by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports.

We can debate for a long time when to start the history of conflicts with Russia. You can find out what Russia is in general, what Russians are, and so you can go back to the 12th century. 30 years is an objective cut within which we can try to create a retrospective to analyze certain chains of events that we forget over time. It is a rather conscious approach with a gradual displacement, and today we say with an attempt to destroy Ukraine as a state.

- Fedir Androshchuk, Director General of the National Museum of History of Ukraine

Details

The exhibition contains materials that illustrate the preconditions and explain the reasons for Russia's military aggression in the context of Ukraine's recent history. Here you can learn about the division of the Black Sea Fleet and how the decision to disarm Ukraine was made, as well as about economic pressure and Russian territorial claims to Ukraine.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to see with their own eyes:

▪️доповіді and appeals from Ukrainian sailors and officers of the Black Sea Fleet about pressure from the Russian command;

▪️нарукавні signs of the first commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Borys Kozhyn;

▪️сувеніри, made from the remains of a dismantled strategic missile silo launcher as part of Ukraine's nuclear disarmament, and the remains of an X-type missile used by the Russians to fire at Ukrainian territory;

▪️кримськотатарський flag with which activist Erfan Kudusov marched in support of Ukraine's unity on February 26, 2014.

For ten years, Ukraine has been resisting the Russian invaders. This is almost a third of the 33 years of independence, and it is a time of struggle, a time of confirmation of the events of 1991, when Ukraine regained its independence. But there have been territorial claims and various harassments from the Russian side throughout the 33 years of Ukraine's independence. They were related to our disarmament, the Black Sea Fleet, and economic issues. We tried to highlight them in the exhibition, and emphasized that the war did not start by chance. It is a war for the right of the Ukrainian people to exist.

  - said the curator of the exhibition Anton Bogdalov.  

For reference

The exhibition will run at the National Museum of History of Ukraine until the end of 2024. The organizers noted that if necessary, its duration will be extended.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsCulture
Ukrainian Navy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02