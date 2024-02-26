Exhibition "33/10" opens in Kyiv, telling about the background and causes of the war in Ukraine

The National Museum of History of Ukraine has opened an exhibition entitled 33/10 in Kyiv. It is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the heroic resistance of Ukrainians to the Russian aggressor. What can be seen at this exhibition and who provided the exhibits was told by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports.

We can debate for a long time when to start the history of conflicts with Russia. You can find out what Russia is in general, what Russians are, and so you can go back to the 12th century. 30 years is an objective cut within which we can try to create a retrospective to analyze certain chains of events that we forget over time. It is a rather conscious approach with a gradual displacement, and today we say with an attempt to destroy Ukraine as a state. - Fedir Androshchuk, Director General of the National Museum of History of Ukraine

Details

The exhibition contains materials that illustrate the preconditions and explain the reasons for Russia's military aggression in the context of Ukraine's recent history. Here you can learn about the division of the Black Sea Fleet and how the decision to disarm Ukraine was made, as well as about economic pressure and Russian territorial claims to Ukraine.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to see with their own eyes:

▪️доповіді and appeals from Ukrainian sailors and officers of the Black Sea Fleet about pressure from the Russian command;

▪️нарукавні signs of the first commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Borys Kozhyn;

▪️сувеніри, made from the remains of a dismantled strategic missile silo launcher as part of Ukraine's nuclear disarmament, and the remains of an X-type missile used by the Russians to fire at Ukrainian territory;

▪️кримськотатарський flag with which activist Erfan Kudusov marched in support of Ukraine's unity on February 26, 2014.

For ten years, Ukraine has been resisting the Russian invaders. This is almost a third of the 33 years of independence, and it is a time of struggle, a time of confirmation of the events of 1991, when Ukraine regained its independence. But there have been territorial claims and various harassments from the Russian side throughout the 33 years of Ukraine's independence. They were related to our disarmament, the Black Sea Fleet, and economic issues. We tried to highlight them in the exhibition, and emphasized that the war did not start by chance. It is a war for the right of the Ukrainian people to exist. - said the curator of the exhibition Anton Bogdalov.

For reference

The exhibition will run at the National Museum of History of Ukraine until the end of 2024. The organizers noted that if necessary, its duration will be extended.