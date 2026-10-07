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Exchange rates for October 7: the dollar is once again below 45 hryvnias, while the euro is rising

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2062 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.9453 and the euro at UAH 50.6394. The zloty costs UAH 11.5966.

Exchange rates for October 7: the dollar is once again below 45 hryvnias, while the euro is rising

As of Wednesday, October 7, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.95 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 45.06 hryvnias per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.64. This was reported by UNN, citing data from the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 44.9453 UAH (-9 kopecks) per US dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 50.6394 UAH (+16 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5966 UAH (+7 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • banks are trading the dollar at 44.71–45.24 UAH, the euro at 50.26–50.94 UAH, and the zloty at 11.27–11.76 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 44.81–44.86 UAH/USD and 50.41–50.46 UAH/EUR.

      Reminder

      The euro fell to its lowest level since May 2025 amid France’s financial problems, while the dollar strengthened despite weak US employment data.

      Budget 2027: Accounting Chamber identified risks related to UAH 1.5 trillion in loans and defense spending05.10.26, 11:50 • 4216 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine