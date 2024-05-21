ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
March 1, 12:32 PM • 102086 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 41427 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 36181 views
04:47 PM • 54464 views
05:32 PM • 48320 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248836 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225073 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211249 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237042 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223908 views
06:49 PM • 70347 views
05:32 PM • 48320 views
04:47 PM • 54464 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112608 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113530 views
Ex-Minister Solskyi did not have the land that NABU accuses him of misappropriating

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19932 views

Former Minister Solsky did not own the land in Sumy region that NABU accuses him of owning, according to an analysis of his declarations for 2020-2023.

NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors have served former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi with a notice of suspicion of allegedly organizing a scheme to seize 2,500 hectares of NAAS land in Sumy Oblast. UNN journalists analyzed the former minister's declarations for the period from 2020 to 2023 and did not find any land plots in Sumy region.

Details

Solsky himself explained that the circumstances of seven years ago, which are referred to in the law enforcement investigation, relate to the period of his legal practice. Back then, he helped ATO veterans exercise their right to receive 2 hectares of land. The defense of the former minister claims that Solsky did not benefit from the fact that the soldiers acquired the right to land.

This is confirmed by information from his declarations filed since 2020. In these documents, Solskyi listed three land plots, all of which belong to his wife. In addition, they are all located in the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, not Sumy region.

Almost all the land received by ATO participants is now under cultivation, taxes are paid from it, and jobs are created - Mykola Solskyi

Image

In addition, NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors pointed out that Solskyi is the owner of a number of agricultural companies. However, according to law enforcement, the land plots issued by the StateGeoCadastre to ATO veterans are leased and cultivated by the local agricultural company Dovira 2008.

Mykola Solskyi does indicate in his declarations that he is a beneficiary of several agricultural companies. However, neither Dovira 2008 nor any other agricultural company located in Sumy region is among them.

Image

The editorial board of UNN asked the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office for clarification on what land plots Mykola Solsky had seized.

Recall

Mykola Solsky told how the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine illegally leased state land, receiving cash for it. In many cases, however, the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences and its state-owned enterprises could not even confirm their right to use these land plots.

The land allegedly seized by Solskyi, before the State Geocadastre distributed it among ATO veterans, was used by state-owned enterprises Iskra and Nadiya. However, they had no documents confirming their right to permanent use of the land plots. This was confirmed by and the Supreme Court in 2019.

"During the consideration of the case, the courts of previous instances found that there were no state acts for the right to permanent use of land plots both for SE Iskra, SE Nadiia and the companies whose legal successors they are.

In addition, the courts found that the decisions on granting the disputed land plots for permanent use to SE Iskra and SE Nadiya were not made in accordance with the procedure established by the Land Code of Ukraine at the time of filing a lawsuit," reads the ruling of the panel of judges of the Commercial Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court of 5 August 2019.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

