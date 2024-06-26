Ex-head of the Investigative Department of the GPU Shcherbina sentenced to 6 years in prison in the bribery case

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Igor Shcherbina, the former head of the main Investigation Department of the prosecutor general's office, to six years in prison in the case of incitement to pay a bribe to the former director of the state Bureau of Investigation, announced the verdict in VAKS and reported it to SAPO on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Igor V. Shcherbina should be found guilty (...) and appointed to him (...) the final sentence ( ... ) is 6 years in prison," the presiding judge said during the announcement of the verdict in VAKS.

According to SAPO, on June 26, the VAKS panel of judges announced a guilty verdict to a person who incited the former director of the state Bureau of Investigation to provide an illegal benefit of 150 thousand dollars, allegedly for closing criminal proceedings under investigation by the territorial Department of the state Bureau of Investigation.

"According to the court verdict, the person was found guilty of committing crimes under Part 4 of Article 190, part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 369, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property belonging to him on the right of ownership. In addition, the court deprived the person of the class rank of senior adviser to justice," the SAPO said.

Pursuant to the court's decision, the person was taken into custody in the courtroom.

The verdict of the court comes into legal force thirty days after its proclamation, if it is not appealed on appeal.