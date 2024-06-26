Ex-head of the Investigative Department of the GPU Shcherbina sentenced to 6 years in prison in the bribery case

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89772 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100435 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118044 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188373 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232817 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142947 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368853 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181701 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149605 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197895 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64241 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84436 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30060 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89763 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84444 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100424 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98492 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118037 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 322 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3810 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11448 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13105 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17149 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ex-head of the Investigative Department of the GPU Shcherbina sentenced to 6 years in prison in the bribery case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14538 views

Former head of the main Investigation Department of the prosecutor general's office Igor Shcherbina was sentenced to 6 years in prison for inciting a bribe to a former director of the state Bureau of Investigation.

Ex-head of the Investigative Department of the GPU Shcherbina sentenced to 6 years in prison in the bribery case

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Igor Shcherbina, the former head of the main Investigation Department of the prosecutor general's office, to six years in prison in the case of incitement to pay a bribe to the former director of the state Bureau of Investigation, announced the verdict in VAKS and reported it to SAPO on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Igor V. Shcherbina should be found guilty (...) and appointed to him (...) the final sentence ( ... ) is 6 years in prison," the presiding judge said during the announcement of the verdict in VAKS.

According to SAPO, on June 26, the VAKS panel of judges announced a guilty verdict to a person who incited the former director of the state Bureau of Investigation to provide an illegal benefit of 150 thousand dollars, allegedly for closing criminal proceedings under investigation by the territorial Department of the state Bureau of Investigation.

"According to the court verdict, the person was found guilty of committing crimes under Part 4 of Article 190, part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 369, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property belonging to him on the right of ownership. In addition, the court deprived the person of the class rank of senior adviser to justice," the SAPO said.

Pursuant to the court's decision, the person was taken into custody in the courtroom.

The verdict of the court comes into legal force thirty days after its proclamation, if it is not appealed on appeal.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31