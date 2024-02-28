Ex-Head of Ternopil Regional Council to be tried for bribery

The former chairman of the Ternopil Regional Council, who is accused of taking a bribe from a volunteer businessman, will appear in court, the press service of the SAPO said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to UNN, it is Mykhailo Holovko.

On February 27, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor, based on the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent to court an indictment charging the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council with requesting and receiving an undue benefit from a business volunteer - the SAPO said in a statement.

Details

In June 2023, the head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two of his deputies were caught receiving more than UAH 600 thousand. In this regard, on June 26, they were notified of suspicion.

Subsequently, the High Anti-Corruption Court decided to take Holovko into custody, but set bail at UAH 805,200.

He was later released from custody.

In November, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the measure of restraint for Mykhailo Holovko to round-the-clock house arrest.