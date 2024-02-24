Ex-head of Kherson colony sentenced to life imprisonment for high treason

The former head of the colony in Kherson was sentenced to life imprisonment for high treason. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

The former head of the Northern Correctional Colony No. 90 in Kherson was sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of high treason.

According to the SBI, it was established that after the capture of Kherson by the russian occupiers, he actively cooperated with the invaders.

He provided unimpeded access to the territory of the colony for the trucks of the russians with food and cigarettes produced by them for the convicts to sort them for further sale in the occupied territories.

Also, the former head of the Northern Correctional Colony No. 90 ordered prisoners to repair russian military equipment and provided medical assistance to the enemy army.

In addition, the traitor agitated other officials to cooperate with the occupiers. After the liberation of Kherson, he fled to the territory outside the control of Ukraine.

The court found him guilty of high treason and sentenced him to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Russian informant, recruited by her son, a "dpr" militant, faces life imprisonment