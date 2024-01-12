Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General Kolinko's death: autopsy failed to establish cause, new examinations are ordered

The expert who conducted the autopsies of the bodies of former Deputy Prosecutor General Olha Kolinko and her daughter was unable to determine the cause of death. A number of other examinations have been scheduled, the results of which should be available in the coming weeks. This was reported to UNN by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The expert who performed the autopsies was unable to determine the cause of death due to putrefactive changes. A number of other examinations have been scheduled, and the results should be available in the coming weeks. After that, we will be able to talk about the cause and time of death and, possibly, some circumstances. The documents do not contain such conclusions, which were published in the media - comment on the information about Kolinko's alleged strangulation.

Recall

Former Deputy Prosecutor General Olga Kolinko and her daughter Yaroslava were found dead in the capital . Law enforcement officials reported that the causes of death are unknown.