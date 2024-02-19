Ex-Deputy Managing Director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund Rudukha dismissed due to criminal case opened against her - source

Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal investigation against Natalia Rudukha, the former deputy managing director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund. This was the reason for her dismissal on February 14. UNN learned about this from its own sources.

"Rudukha was fired because of a criminal case," a source familiar with the situation told UNN.

At the same time, he clarified that the criminal proceedings are related to Rudukha's decisions in her position regarding one of the banks currently undergoing liquidation, in particular, due to the unjustified inclusion of a large amount of money in the queue of payments to creditors without proper documents.

Recall

Rudukha's dismissal took place on February 14. According to UNN, Rudukha was dismissed or asked to leave due to unprofessional decisions in her position and the toxicity of her personality. Rudukha herself confirmed her dismissal in a comment to UNN, clarifying that she had left of her own free will.