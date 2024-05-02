Every second payment in Ukraine is made via PRROs: "cash desks in smartphones" are twice as popular as traditional ones

Today, more than 877 thousand software registrars of settlement operations (PRRO) are registered in Ukraine, which is almost 70% of all financial accounting devices in the country. At the same time, the popularity of traditional cash registers continues to decline, UNN writes, citing data from the monitoring service Opendatabot.

Details

Currently, 877.6 thousand PRROs are registered in the country, or almost 70% of all financial accounting devices. This, as noted, indicates a decrease in the popularity of traditional cash registers. In particular, the number of PRROs increased by 1.6 times over the year and reached almost 605 thousand. Over the past few years, since the introduction of online cash registers in 2020, their number has increased 8.5 times, in particular since the time before the full-scale invasion began in 2021.

Traditional cash registers have reportedly been losing their popularity in Ukraine since March 2022, having decreased by 15% in two years - from 323,100 to 273,100. Currently, the number of cash registers is 2.2 times higher than the number of PRROs. For comparison, in April 2021, cash registers were 4.2 times more common than online cash registers, and then only one in every hundred checks was issued through a PRRO and in 2024 - one in every two. The average amount of checks issued via PTRs has also increased significantly - 11 times in three years, from UAH 9 billion in 2021 to UAH 103 billion now.

In 2024, the average monthly amount processed through PRROs was UAH 238.4 billion, of which 43% was accounted for by online cash registers. Comparatively, in 2021, the average monthly amount of checks was UAH 142.8 billion, with only 6% of this amount processed through PRROs.

"Businesses prefer PRROs for their convenience, easy installation and lower price compared to tin-foil fiscal machines. The fact that the Ministry of Finance is planning to restrict the operation of PTRs - to ban offline mode, to return paper accounting books and gluing receipts - in today's situation looks like a shot in the foot. Instead of keeping Ukraine in the highly digitalized club, they are trying to drag us back to the bureaucratic past, where doing business is expensive and difficult," said Rodion Yeroshek, CEO and co-founder of Ukrainian restaurant automation company Poster.

Recall

Since October last year, individual entrepreneurs who do not use payment transaction recorders (cash registers) will again be fined - amendments to the law have come into force.