Every second payment in Ukraine is made via PRROs: "cash desks in smartphones" are twice as popular as traditional ones

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91008 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109330 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152086 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155974 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251934 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174522 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165727 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148379 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226724 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38542 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72842 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40855 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33931 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66498 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251934 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226724 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212694 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238409 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225143 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91022 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66498 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72842 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113251 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114136 views
Actual
Every second payment in Ukraine is made via PRROs: "cash desks in smartphones" are twice as popular as traditional ones

Every second payment in Ukraine is made via PRROs: "cash desks in smartphones" are twice as popular as traditional ones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20221 views

The number of online cash registers in Ukraine has increased significantly since their introduction in 2020, while the number of traditional cash registers has decreased, indicating a shift towards online cash registers, which now account for 70% of all financial accounting devices in the country.

Today, more than 877 thousand software registrars of settlement operations (PRRO) are registered in Ukraine, which is almost 70% of all financial accounting devices in the country. At the same time, the popularity of traditional cash registers continues to decline, UNN writes, citing data from the monitoring service Opendatabot.

Details

Currently, 877.6 thousand PRROs are registered in the country, or almost 70% of all financial accounting devices. This, as noted, indicates a decrease in the popularity of traditional cash registers. In particular, the number of PRROs increased by 1.6 times over the year and reached almost 605 thousand. Over the past few years, since the introduction of online cash registers in 2020, their number has increased 8.5 times, in particular since the time before the full-scale invasion began in 2021.

Traditional cash registers have reportedly been losing their popularity in Ukraine since March 2022, having decreased by 15% in two years - from 323,100 to 273,100. Currently, the number of cash registers is 2.2 times higher than the number of PRROs. For comparison, in April 2021, cash registers were 4.2 times more common than online cash registers, and then only one in every hundred checks was issued through a PRRO and in 2024 - one in every two. The average amount of checks issued via PTRs has also increased significantly - 11 times in three years, from UAH 9 billion in 2021 to UAH 103 billion now.

In 2024, the average monthly amount processed through PRROs was UAH 238.4 billion, of which 43% was accounted for by online cash registers. Comparatively, in 2021, the average monthly amount of checks was UAH 142.8 billion, with only 6% of this amount processed through PRROs.

"Businesses prefer PRROs for their convenience, easy installation and lower price compared to tin-foil fiscal machines. The fact that the Ministry of Finance is planning to restrict the operation of PTRs - to ban offline mode, to return paper accounting books and gluing receipts - in today's situation looks like a shot in the foot. Instead of keeping Ukraine in the highly digitalized club, they are trying to drag us back to the bureaucratic past, where doing business is expensive and difficult," said Rodion Yeroshek, CEO and co-founder of Ukrainian restaurant automation company Poster.

Recall

Since October last year, individual entrepreneurs who do not use payment transaction recorders (cash registers) will again be fined - amendments to the law have come into force.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyTechnologies
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising