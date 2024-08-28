Evaluated readiness: Belarus checks the military grouping near the borders with Ukraine

Belarusian generals are inspecting the grouping deployed near the borders with Ukraine, according to monitoring group Belaruski Gayun, reports UNN.

Details

Belarusian generals continue to inspect the military grouping in the border area with Ukraine:

On August 27, from Machulishchi airfield, an Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Air Force transported the chief of armament of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Fedin, and the commander of the Special Operations Forces (SDF), Vadim Denisenko, to the area of concentration of the 103rd Airborne Brigade (via the Zyabrovka airfield).

The officials were in the vicinity of Zyabrovka from 11:45 to 15:00, after which they returned to Machulishchi.

It is stated that the military “assessed the readiness of units to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, as well as paid attention to the adaptation of equipment to the modern style of combat operations.

According to “Belaruski Gayun”, the military was shown the anti-defense and anti-shock protection [“mangal”] installed on the BTR-80. The presented set allows to increase the protection of the APC not only on the sides, but also on the top. The design enables the landing (disembarkation) of paratroopers, as well as the firing of machine guns located in the turret of the APC.

