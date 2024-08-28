ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121402 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124568 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203378 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156258 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154272 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143558 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200762 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112504 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189196 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105152 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 57350 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 68234 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 40302 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 97961 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 76872 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203378 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200762 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189196 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215818 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203757 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26653 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150992 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150188 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154212 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145096 views
Evaluated readiness: Belarus checks the military grouping near the borders with Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15863 views

The chief of armament of the Armed Forces of Belarus and the commander of the SDF inspected the 103rd Airborne Brigade in Zyabrovka. The military were shown the improved protection of the BTR-80, adapted to modern combat operations.

Belarusian generals are inspecting the grouping deployed near the borders with Ukraine, according to monitoring group Belaruski Gayun, reports UNN.

Details

Belarusian generals continue to inspect the military grouping in the border area with Ukraine:

On August 27, from Machulishchi airfield, an Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Air Force transported the chief of armament of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Fedin, and the commander of the Special Operations Forces (SDF), Vadim Denisenko, to the area of concentration of the 103rd Airborne Brigade (via the Zyabrovka airfield).

The officials were in the vicinity of Zyabrovka from 11:45 to 15:00, after which they returned to Machulishchi.

It is stated that the military “assessed the readiness of units to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, as well as paid attention to the adaptation of equipment to the modern style of combat operations.

According to “Belaruski Gayun”, the military was shown the anti-defense and anti-shock protection [“mangal”] installed on the BTR-80. The presented set allows to increase the protection of the APC not only on the sides, but also on the top. The design enables the landing (disembarkation) of paratroopers, as well as the firing of machine guns located in the turret of the APC.

6 “Shaheds” flew into Belarus, Belarusian Air Force aircraft were in the sky all night - “Gayun”27.08.2024, 12:40 • 18059 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

