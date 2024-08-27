6 “Shaheds” flew into Belarus, Belarusian Air Force aircraft were in the sky all night - “Gayun”

At least 6 "Shaheds" flew into Belarus at night, the Belarusian air force was in the air virtually all night, the monitoring telegram channel "Belaruski Gayun" reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, at least 6 Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew into the territory of Belarus from Ukraine," the statement said.

According to the data, the "Shakhtys" flew into the airspace of Belarus from Chernihiv and Kyiv regions of Ukraine. "The first two of them flew in at around 00:09, and the subsequent incursions were around 00:30, 01:00, 03:27 and 05:55," the statement said.

"It should also be noted that, according to Belaruski Gayun, the Belarusian Air Force aircraft was on duty in the skies over southern Belarus virtually all night: a fighter jet from Baranavichy, which was raised around 00:15, returned only at 02:00 and took to the skies again at 02:45," the monitoring telegram channel notes.