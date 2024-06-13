Evacuation from dangerous areas of Kharkiv region reduced to zero - Syniehubov

11,670 people were evacuated from the dangerous areas of Kharkiv region, but the evacuation has decreased to zero, as everyone who had the opportunity and desire to leave has already left. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Currently, 11670 people have been evacuated. This includes the Lipsk, Vovchansk and Kupyansk directions. At present, the evacuation has been reduced to zero, as everyone who was able and willing has already left. They are located in Kharkiv and other localities in the region. We are currently preparing an evacuation plan for the Zolochiv direction. Decisions have been made to forcefully evacuate families with children. It has already been implemented. We have evacuated more than 120 families - Syniehubov said.

He noted that more than 500 people with disabilities were taken out of the Kupyansk and Lipsk directions.

Recall

Five people were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops of settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday . The enemy fired at Kharkiv region from artillery and MLRS, and attacked from aircraft and FPV drones.