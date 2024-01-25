European Commission has not yet developed a solution to protect Ukrainians after 2025 - media

The European Commission has not yet prepared any draft decision on protection for Ukrainians after 2025. This was stated by the relevant European Commissioner Ilva Johansson in a commentary to Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

The European Commission will not make any proposal until we are sure that it is supported by both Ukraine and the Member States. , Johansson said.

Optional

Discussions on a new social protection system for the 4 million Ukrainians currently in migration in Europe were to begin at the European Commission today.

If the bloc decides to allow Ukrainian refugees to stay while the war continues, they can instruct the European Commission to create a new system. After all, the current directive on temporary protection for Ukrainians has already been extended twice.

A representative of the European Commission said that "the European Union is ready to support Ukraine and all those fleeing from Russian bombs as long as it takes.

Earlier UNN wrote with reference to Politico that Ukrainian officials are discussing future migration rules with the EU. Ukraine is interested in the new rules to stimulate the return of Ukrainian citizens next year, as this will contribute to the development of the Ukrainian economy.