Europe activates satellite system to search for Raisi

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70160 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105007 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148008 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152246 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248805 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173770 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165081 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225054 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102054 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41283 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36026 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54303 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48121 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248805 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225054 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237025 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223892 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70160 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48121 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54303 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112601 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113526 views
Europe activates satellite system to search for Raisi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106297 views

The European Commission activates its Copernicus satellite mapping system to help search for the missing helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after Iran appealed for help.

The European Commission is activating a satellite mapping system to help search for a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. This was announced by the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, DW writes, UNN reports .

Details

Lenarčič wrote on the social network X. that at the request of Iran, the European Commission's emergency management service Copernicus was activating its "rapid response mapping service in connection with the helicopter crash.

It is noted that this service provides mapping products based on satellite images.

Context

The Iranian president's Mi-171 helicopter disappeared on Sunday, May 19, after Ebrahim Raisi met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the border of the two countries. According to AP, the crash occurred near the city of Julfa, 600 kilometers northwest of Tehran.

The presidential motorcade included three helicopters. The other two helicopters were carrying Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Roads Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, and they reached their destination safely.

The Atlantic: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in plane crash20.05.24, 00:26 • 29934 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
european-commissionEuropean Commission
iranIran

