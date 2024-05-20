Europe activates satellite system to search for Raisi

The European Commission is activating a satellite mapping system to help search for a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. This was announced by the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, DW writes, UNN reports .

Details

Lenarčič wrote on the social network X. that at the request of Iran, the European Commission's emergency management service Copernicus was activating its "rapid response mapping service in connection with the helicopter crash.

It is noted that this service provides mapping products based on satellite images.

Context

The Iranian president's Mi-171 helicopter disappeared on Sunday, May 19, after Ebrahim Raisi met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the border of the two countries. According to AP, the crash occurred near the city of Julfa, 600 kilometers northwest of Tehran.

The presidential motorcade included three helicopters. The other two helicopters were carrying Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Roads Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, and they reached their destination safely.

