EU prepares new sanctions against Russia next month: ban on LNG and aluminum among proposals - media
Kyiv • UNN
The EU plans to introduce a new package of sanctions against Russia next month, with proposals reportedly including a ban on liquefied natural gas and aluminum imports
The European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia next month, with proposals including a ban on LNG and aluminum imports, Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia next month. The four hawkish countries - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland - want to ban imports of LNG and aluminum, cut off funding for joint scientific research, tighten sanctions in the aviation sector and repeat sectoral measures imposed on Russia against Belarus
As reported, EU leaders have begun discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia, which they want to adopt by February 24, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.