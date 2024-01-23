EU prepares new sanctions against Russia next month: ban on LNG and aluminum among proposals - media

The European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia next month, with proposals including a ban on LNG and aluminum imports, Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia next month. The four hawkish countries - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland - want to ban imports of LNG and aluminum, cut off funding for joint scientific research, tighten sanctions in the aviation sector and repeat sectoral measures imposed on Russia against Belarus - Yozvyak wrote on the social network X.

Recall

As reported, EU leaders have begun discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia, which they want to adopt by February 24, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.