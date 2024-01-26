EU may try to silence Hungary if it blocks €50 billion for Ukraine - Politico

EU leaders may consider using the "nuclear option" of excluding Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban from the EU voting process if Budapest blocks €50 billion in funding for Ukraine, Politico reports, citing sources, UNN writes.

Details

"Things will probably not go well for Hungary if it tries to prevent European leaders from meeting next week to approve a vital €50 billion lifeline for Ukraine as it enters the third year of its war with Russia," the newspaper writes.

After several years of taking a soft approach to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, "this time European diplomats are reportedly signaling that the 'nuclear option' - excluding Budapest from the EU voting process - is no longer unthinkable if it jeopardizes the security of Ukraine, an EU candidate country.

This refers to the possible application by the EU of its so-called Article 7, the most serious political sanction against a member state, which provides for the suspension of its voting rights under EU decisions.

"Five European officials and diplomats said that other countries in the bloc are ready to take steps against Budapest, a historic move for leaders who rely on cohesion and unanimity," the newspaper notes.

"If Orban does indeed block the deal (on the budget and 50 billion euros for Ukraine) again at the February summit, using Article 7 to deprive Hungary of its voting rights could be a real option," said one EU diplomat.

